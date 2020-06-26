Keith Mitchell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his day tied for 69th at 3 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Keith Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Keith Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Mitchell at 1 under for the round.

Mitchell got a double bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Mitchell had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Mitchell hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.