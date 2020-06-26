-
Keegan Bradley shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Keegan Bradley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 117th at 1 over; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Bradley got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 2 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.
Bradley got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 2 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Bradley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Bradley to 4 over for the round.
