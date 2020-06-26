Justin Thomas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Thomas finished his round tied for 134th at 2 over; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 9 under.

After a 311 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Thomas chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Thomas hit his tee shot 282 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Thomas to even for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Thomas's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Thomas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thomas to 2 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Thomas missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Thomas to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 1 over for the round.