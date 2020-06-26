-
Justin Rose shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Rose makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 1 at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Justin Rose hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Rose finished his round tied for 110th at even par Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under, Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under, and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Rose's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rose hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third. This moved Rose to 4 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 3 over for the round.
