In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Joseph Bramlett hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Bramlett's 126 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

Bramlett tee shot went 201 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bramlett had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Bramlett's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 64-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 5 under for the round.