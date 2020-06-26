In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Jordan Spieth hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Spieth finished his round tied for 39th at 4 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Jordan Spieth hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th. This moved Jordan Spieth to 1 over for the round.

Spieth hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Spieth to 3 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Spieth hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Spieth's 155 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Spieth had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Spieth's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Spieth's 157 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.