Jon Rahm shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm makes 16-footer for birdie on No. 14 at Travelers
In the second round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Jon Rahm makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
Jon Rahm hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his round tied for 26th at 6 under; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Marc Leishman, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Rahm hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rahm hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 17th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
