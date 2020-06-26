-
Joel Dahmen shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Joel Dahmen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 27th at 5 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Dahmen hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dahmen at even-par for the round.
Dahmen hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 ninth. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Dahmen's 156 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
