Joaquin Niemann hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 15th at 6 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele and Brendan Steele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Niemann had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Niemann chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Niemann's 111 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Niemann had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.