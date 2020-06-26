In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Jim Furyk hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Furyk finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 10th, Furyk's 218 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Furyk had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Furyk to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Furyk's 160 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to 3 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Furyk chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to 4 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Furyk hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Furyk to 5 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Furyk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Furyk to 6 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Furyk hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Furyk at 5 under for the round.