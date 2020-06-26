Jhonattan Vegas hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 54th at 4 under; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Vegas hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Vegas hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 18th. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to 3 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Vegas had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 5 under for the round.