-
-
Jason Kokrak putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2020
-
Highlights
Jason Kokrak makes eagle on No. 15 in Round 1 at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Jason Kokrak makes eagle on the par-4 15th hole.
Jason Kokrak hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his round tied for 90th at 1 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Jason Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 14th, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Kokrak at 2 under for the round.
After a 239 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Kokrak chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kokrak hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.