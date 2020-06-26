In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Jason Day hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Day finished his round tied for 38th at 4 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 9 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Jason Day hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Jason Day to 1 over for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Day chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Day's 144 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Day had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Day to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 171-yard par-3 green 16th, Day suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.