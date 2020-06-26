Jamie Lovemark hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lovemark finished his round tied for 120th at 1 over; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Lovemark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovemark to 1 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Lovemark's his second shot went 18 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Lovemark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 444-yard par-4 18th, Lovemark went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lovemark to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Lovemark had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lovemark to 2 over for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 second, Lovemark's tee shot went 275 yards to the native area, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 53 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 57 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Lovemark to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lovemark hit an approach shot from 264 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Lovemark hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lovemark hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Lovemark to 1 over for the round.