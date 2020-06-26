James Hahn hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his round tied for 97th at 1 under; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Hahn hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to even-par for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Hahn had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hahn hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hahn's tee shot went 221 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hahn's 86 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.