J.T. Poston hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 90th at 1 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Poston had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 17th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 under for the round.