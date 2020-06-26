-
J.J. Spaun shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, J.J. Spaun hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 152nd at 7 over; Will Gordon is in 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes and Phil Mickelson are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Spaun hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Spaun to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Spaun's 149 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
Spaun got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 under for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to even-par for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Spaun hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
