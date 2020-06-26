-
J.J. Henry putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, J.J. Henry hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Henry finished his round tied for 107th at even par; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
J.J. Henry got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving J.J. Henry to 1 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Henry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Henry to 2 over for the round.
Henry got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henry to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Henry's 125 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henry to 2 over for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Henry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henry to 1 over for the round.
