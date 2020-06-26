-
Ian Poulter putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ian Poulter hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poulter finished his round tied for 37th at 4 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Ian Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ian Poulter to 1 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Poulter hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to even for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Poulter hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
Poulter got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poulter to 1 under for the round.
