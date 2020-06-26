Hunter Mahan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Mahan finished his round tied for 74th at 2 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Mahan had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Mahan hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third. This moved Mahan to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Mahan's 136 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.

Mahan his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Mahan to even-par for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Mahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Mahan's tee shot went 152 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Mahan had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 over for the round.