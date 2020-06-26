-
Hudson Swafford putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2020
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Hudson Swafford hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Swafford finished his round tied for 74th at 2 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 first, Hudson Swafford's 107 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hudson Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Swafford's tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Swafford had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Swafford's 120 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.
