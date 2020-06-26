-
Henrik Norlander shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 52nd at 4 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes and Phil Mickelson are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Norlander had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Norlander got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Norlander's 107 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Norlander had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
