Harry Higgs hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 138th at 3 over; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, Higgs missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Higgs to even for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to even for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Higgs reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Higgs's tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.