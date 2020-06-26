In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Harold Varner III hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Varner III finished his round tied for 27th at 5 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Harold Varner III hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 12th. This moved Harold Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

Varner III got a double bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Varner III to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Varner III hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Varner III chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Varner III's 81 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Varner III to 1 under for the round.