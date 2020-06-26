Hank Lebioda hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Lebioda had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Lebioda's 128 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Lebioda went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Lebioda stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Lebioda had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 4 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Lebioda at 4 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lebioda to 3 under for the round.