Greg Chalmers shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Greg Chalmers hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Chalmers finished his round tied for 37th at 4 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 second, Chalmers's 88 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Chalmers's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Chalmers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Chalmers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 3 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Chalmers reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Chalmers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 3 under for the round.
