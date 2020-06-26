In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Grayson Murray hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Murray finished his round tied for 117th at 1 over; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Murray had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Murray's 127 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Murray his second shot was a drop and his approach went 94 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Murray had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Murray's 113 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Murray got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

Murray got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Murray had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Murray's tee shot went 207 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.