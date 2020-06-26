In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Gary Woodland hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Woodland finished his round tied for 73rd at 2 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele and Brendan Steele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Gary Woodland got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gary Woodland to 1 over for the round.

Woodland's tee shot went 241 yards to the native area and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Woodland chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Woodland's 95 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Woodland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to even for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Woodland chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.