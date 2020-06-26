-
Fabián Gómez shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Fabián Gómez hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gómez finished his day tied for 146th at 4 over; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 1 over for the round.
Gómez got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 2 over for the round.
Gómez tee shot went 206 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gómez to 3 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Gómez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gómez to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Gómez had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 over for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Gómez hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 3 over for the round.
