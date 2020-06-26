-
-
Emiliano Grillo putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2020
Emiliano Grillo hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grillo finished his day tied for 20th at 7 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Emiliano Grillo had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Emiliano Grillo to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Grillo's 73 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Grillo hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Grillo had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.