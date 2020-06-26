-
-
Dylan Frittelli shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2020
Dylan Frittelli hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 122nd at 1 over; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Frittelli's tee shot went 198 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Frittelli had a 267-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 20-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Frittelli's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.