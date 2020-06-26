Dustin Johnson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round tied for 9th at 7 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Dustin Johnson hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dustin Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Johnson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Johnson hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Johnson had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Johnson's 124 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Johnson had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 6 under for the round.