Doc Redman putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Doc Redman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his round tied for 29th at 5 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Doc Redman hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Doc Redman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Redman hit an approach shot from 213 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Redman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 3 under for the round.
