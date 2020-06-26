In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Davis Love III hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Love III finished his round tied for 122nd at 1 over Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under, Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under, and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 9 under.

Love III got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Love III's 141 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Love III to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Love III hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Love III to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Love III had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Love III to 1 under for the round.

Love III hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Love III to even-par for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Love III hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Love III to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Love III reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Love III to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Love III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Love III to 3 under for the round.