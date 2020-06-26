In his second round at the Travelers Championship, David Pastore hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Pastore finished his round tied for 108th at even par; Will Gordon is in 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Pastore's 113 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pastore to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Pastore's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Pastore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pastore to 1 under for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 14th, Pastore chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pastore to even for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Pastore hit his tee shot 272 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Pastore to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Pastore hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pastore to 2 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Pastore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pastore to 3 under for the round.