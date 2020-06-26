-
David Hearn shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, David Hearn hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hearn finished his day tied for 146th at 4 over; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 12th, Hearn's 78 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 over for the round.
Hearn got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 2 over for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Hearn hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Hearn had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hearn to even-par for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 1 over for the round.
Hearn his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hearn to 2 over for the round.
