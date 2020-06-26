-
Danny Willett putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Danny Willett hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Willett finished his day tied for 98th at 1 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Danny Willett got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Danny Willett to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Willett's 123 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to even-par for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.
