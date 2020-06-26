In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Danny Lee hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 73rd at 2 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Will Gordon are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Patton Kizzire and Sung Kang are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the par-4 second, Lee's 80 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Lee chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

Lee his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to even for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Lee had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.