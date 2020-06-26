In his second round at the Travelers Championship, D.J. Trahan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Trahan finished his round tied for 137th at 3 over; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Trahan chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 over for the round.

Trahan got a double bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Trahan to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Trahan's 144 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Trahan to 4 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 5 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Trahan hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 4 over for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 17th, Trahan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trahan to 5 over for the round.

Trahan got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 6 over for the round.