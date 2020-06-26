Corey Conners hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 89th at 1 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Conners had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Conners's 148 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Conners had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Conners's 87 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.