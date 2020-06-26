-
Collin Morikawa shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa sinks a beautiful breaking birdie on No. 2 at Travelers
In the second round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Collin Morikawa makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Collin Morikawa hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 144th at 3 over; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Morikawa hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Morikawa's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
