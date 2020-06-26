  • Collin Morikawa shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Collin Morikawa makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.
    Highlights

