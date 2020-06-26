In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Chris Stroud hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 83rd at 2 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Stroud got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Stroud hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to even-par for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Stroud had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stroud to 2 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Stroud reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 over for the round.

Stroud got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 2 over for the round.

Stroud his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stroud to 3 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Stroud chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 2 over for the round.