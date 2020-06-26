-
Chez Reavie shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chez Reavie makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 2 at Travelers
In the second round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Chez Reavie hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 53rd at 4 under; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Marc Leishman, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 second, Reavie's 88 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Reavie hit a tee shot 233 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Reavie hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.
