Charley Hoffman putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Charley Hoffman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoffman finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Charley Hoffman hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Charley Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Hoffman hit his 114 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Hoffman chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoffman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.
