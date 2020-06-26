Charl Schwartzel hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 119th at 1 over; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Schwartzel's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Schwartzel hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 13th. This moved Schwartzel to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Schwartzel had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, Schwartzel missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Schwartzel's his second shot went 40 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to even for the round.