Carlos Ortiz shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Carlos Ortiz hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 83rd at 2 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 14th, Ortiz's 92 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Ortiz hit his tee shot 279 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Ortiz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ortiz hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
