In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Cameron Tringale hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 145th at 3 over; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 9 under; and Xander Schauffele, Patton Kizzire, Kevin Na, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 10th, Tringale's 123 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Tringale went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Tringale had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.

Tringale got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Tringale's 136 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 4 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Tringale chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 3 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Tringale hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 3 over for the round.