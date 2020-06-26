In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Cameron Smith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 52nd at 3 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele and Brendan Steele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Smith hit his tee shot 288 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Smith hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Smith's 75 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Smith's tee shot went 242 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Smith's tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 2 under for the round.