In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Cameron Percy hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 98th at 1 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Percy got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Percy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Percy to even-par for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Percy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Percy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Percy at even for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Percy's tee shot went 247 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Percy's tee shot went 219 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.