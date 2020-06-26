-
Cameron Davis shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Cameron Davis hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 67th at 3 under; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Davis got a double bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Davis's 78 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Davis had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.
